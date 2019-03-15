Suzi Quatro launches video for glam stomper Macho Man

Glam Queen Suzi Quatro has released Macho Man, the second single from her upcoming album No Control, which is out on March 29. This follows the release of No Soul/No Control last month.

"Everyone wants to know who the macho man is," says Quatro. "I have known a few. They don’t last long.

"This started with a riff from my son Richard. It’s a real head banger from start to finish, in fact it’s a real Suzi song!"

"I grew up in a four girls/one boy family, so I personally never thought about (rock as) a boys' club,” Quatro tells Billboard. "I have never been concerned with gender past, present or future - which I guess in hindsight is why I was able to do what I finally did and have success around the world... and get taken seriously.

"There was no guarantee this crazy girl with the leather jacket and bass guitar was going to be able to make it doing what I did, but I did. And after that it was definitely easier for girls, which I am happy about."

Quatro is currently on tour in Australia, and will return to the UK in April for a 10-date tour (dates below).

Suzi Quatro UK Tour

Apr 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Apr 06: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 07: Brighton Brighton Centre

Apr 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Apr 10: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Apr 11: London The SSE Arena

Apr 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Apr 13: Liverpool Echo Arena

Apr 14: Bournemouth BIC