Surviving Bonzos feature in hilarious new Still Barking unboxing video

Surrealist psychedelic troubadours the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band have a career-encompassing 20-disc box set, Still Barking, released through Madfish Records on December 13.

The surviving Bonzos, Larry ‘Legs’ Smith, Rodney Slater and Roger Ruskin Spear all appear in a hilarious new unboxing video, alongside comedians Kevin Eldon and Paul Putner.

The new box set, which was seven years in the making, features 17 CDs including stereo versions of all of the band’s original albums, all remastered as well as remastered versions Gorilla and The Doughnut In Granny’s Greenhouse in their original mono mixes, a newly compiled remastered CD of all the band’s singles, two discs of demos, rehearsals, and outtakes, a single disc of backing tracks, three discs of BBC Sessions, two live discs: Studio Bellevue, Amsterdam. Recorded: November 1968. Transmission date: 3 January 1969 Fillmore East, NYC, 17 October 1969 and a CD featuring a live show from London’s Marquee Club and additional material of band rehearsals from the Manor Studios in Oxfordshire.

There are also three DVDs of TV performances, including the complete Do Not Adjust Your Set shows, Colour Me Pop, Beat Club, and more, including rare appearances, short films, and vintage footage from the height of their career, a 148-page hardback coffee table book, three band art prints, a reproduction of Imperial Records US promo poster and a 1967 Liberty Records press release.

There will also be a limited run of 150 Super Deluxe Edition box sets available through Burning Shed. In addition to the regular edition content, the Super Deluxe Edition also includes an exclusive limited-edition shellac 78 rpm pressing of Mickey's Son And Daughter, an etched, one-sided 7" featuring a previously unreleased version of Boo!, an exclusive print of the box art signed by artist Dan Abbot, and original Liberty Records mailout prints for the Gorilla album and 100 Club London show.

The new film was produced and directed by Michael Livesley and shot on location in London and at Madfish Music HQ. The film is dedicated to Stevie Horton, the band's PR who sadly died last month.

Pre-order Still Barking.

Pre-order Still Barking Super Deluxe Edition.

