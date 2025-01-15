Super Deluxe edition of classic Yes album Close To The Edge on the way

Yes are to have their classic 1972 album Close To The Edge reissued as a Super Deluxe Editon box set featuring five CDs, a vinyl record and Blu-ray disc through Rhino Records on March 7.

The new set features a remaster of the original album on vinyl and CD, Steven Wilson vocal and instrumental remixes as well as Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and Hi-Res stereo mixes, also by Wilson. You can watch a trailer for the new release below.

The set also features are and unissued outtakes, early versions and single edits of America and Total Mass Retain, as well as material from the band's 1972 Close To The Edge tour including the whole of a show at London's Rainbow Theatre from December 16, 1972.

Originally released in 1972, Yes's fifth studio album Close To The Edge was the first to see the band take a whole side of vinyl with one composition, the epic title track and has long been lauded as one of progressive rock's finest albums. Prog Magazine readers voted it the best prog album of all time back in 2014.

Pre-order Close To The Edge Super Deluxe Edition.

ANNOUNCING YES CLOSE TO THE EDGE (SUPER DELUXE EDITION) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Rhino)

Yes: Close To The Edge

CD 1 & LP – 2025 Remaster:

1. Close To The Edge

I. The Solid Time Of Change

II. Total Mass Retain

III. I Get Up I Get Down

IV. Seasons Of Man

2. And You And I

I. Cord Of Life

II. Eclipse

III. The Preacher The Teacher

IV. Apocalypse

3. Siberian Khatru

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CD 2 – Steven Wilson 2025 Mixes

Remix:

1-3 – as on CD 1

Instrumentals:

4-6 – as 1-3 above

CD 3 – Rarities:

1. America (single version)

2. Total Mass Retain (single version)

3. And You And I (promo radio edit)

4. Siberia (studio run-through of “Siberian Khatru”)

5. Close To The Edge (rough mix)

6. And You And I (alt. version)

7. America (“Dry” mix)

Steven Wilson edits:

8. Siberian Khatru

9. Cord Of Life

10. Total Mass Retain

YES –

Close To The Edge:

Super Deluxe Edition

CD 4 – Live At The Rainbow, London, England, December 16th, 1972 – part 1:

1. Siberian Khatru

2. I’ve Seen All Good People

a. Your Move

b. All Good People

3. Heart Of The Sunrise

4. And You And I

I. Cord Of Life

II. Eclipse

III. The Preacher The Teacher

IV. Apocalypse

5. Close To The Edge

I. The Solid Time Of Change

II. Total Mass Retain

III. I Get Up I Get Down

IV. Seasons Of Man

CD 5 – Live At The Rainbow, London, England, December 16th, 1972 – part 2:

1. Excerpts From “The Six Wives Of Henry VIII”

2. Roundabout

3. Yours Is No Disgrace

4. Starship Trooper

a. Life Seeker

b. Disillusion

c. Würm

Blu-ray:

1-3 – as on CD 1 – 2025 mixes in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 DTS-HD MA