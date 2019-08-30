Sunn O))) announce new album Pyroclasts

Drone lords Sunn O))) have revealed that they’ll release a new album later this year.

Pyroclasts comes hot on the heels of their last studio outing, Life Metal, which came out in April this year, with the new record set for release on October 25.

Sunn O))) explain: “The Pyroclasts album is the result of a daily practice which was regularly performed each morning, or evening during the two week Life Metal sessions at Electrical Audio during July 2018, when all of the day’s musical participants would gather and work through a 12 minute improvised modal drone at the start and or end of the day’s work.

“The piece performed was timed with a stopwatch and tracked to two inch tape, it was an exercise and a chance to dig into a deep opening or closing of the days session in a deep musical way with all of the participants – to connect/reconnect, liberate the creative mind a bit and greet each other and the space through the practice of sound immersion."

They add: "The music on Pyroclasts is inextricably woven to Life Metal. It exists on the very same tape reels and was explicitly recorded by Steve Albini. The brightness and vividity of that glorious session glares through these four tracks, the precision and radiance, prismatic lustrousness of the saturation, the elemental sculptural shapes, the abstract renderings.

"It is a sister, or perhaps a shadow album. Or perhaps the now apparent miasma or aether. But it also exists in a form of a pause, a time space which exist in between and around the compositional structures of Sunn O)))’s titanic works."

The duo of Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson are joined on Pyroclasts once again by Tim Midyett, T.O.S. and Hildur Guðnadóttir.

To mark the announcement, Sunn O))) have released a two-minute audio teaser of the new music, which can be listened to below, while further album details will be revealed in due course.

Sunn O))) have a number of live dates planned throughout the coming months, with Anna von Hausswolff joining them for their five shows in the UK in October.