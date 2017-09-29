Summer's End Announces Set Times

Summer’s End Festival have announced the stage times for this year’s set. They have also announced an extra band, This Winter Machine, for the Friday evening. The event takes place between October 6-8 at Chepstow Drill Hall.

“We are pleased to issue timings for the festival at the Drill Hall, Chepstow on 6th to 8th October 2017,” the organisers told Prog. “We are also excited to announce that we have decided to add a third band to the bill on the Friday evening, and are thrilled that emerging neo-prog band This Winter Machine have agreed to play at very short notice. The band have recently released a very well received album The Man Who Never Was , subsequently signing to F2 music.”

Headliners for the Saturday evening, Frost*, will be going on stage for the 6.45pm slot and will be followed by Franck Carducci and band. And also there will only be one long between band break on Sunday, prior to the Tangent/Karmakanic headline performance. All timings, as usual, are subject to ‘Summer’s End time’. And the odd fire alarm…

FRIDAY (doors 6.30pm)

iamthemorning - 9.45 - 10.50

Midnight Sun - 8.30 - 9.20

This Winter Machine - 7.20 - 8.10

SATURDAY (doors noon)

Frank Carducci - 9.45 - 11.15

Frost* - 6.45 - 8.15

Maschine - 3.40 - 5.00

Karibow - 1.50 - 2.50

Weendo - 12.30 - 1.30

SUNDAY (doors noon)

The Tangent + Karmakanic - 7.45 - 11 (includes 20 minute break)

Kyros - 4.25 - 5.45

Elephants Of Scotland - 2.10 - 3.25

Half Past Four - 12.30 - 1.45