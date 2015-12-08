Summer’s End book marks 10th anniversary

The Summer’s End festival, which has been held at various locations across England and Wales, has unveiled a book to mark its 10th anniversary.

Ten Years Of The Summer’s End Progressive Rock Festival is said to provide a “full history” of the annual event and features photographs of every artist that’s played the event. It was created by Summer’s End founder Huw Lloyd-Jones and co-promoter Stephen Lambe.

Acts that have appeared at the festival include Steve Hackett, Caravan, Gordon Giltrap, The Enid, Curved Air, It Bites, IQ, Pendragon and Pallas.

The book costs £20 in the UK and Europe, and £25 outside Europe. Profits from the book will re-invested into the festival. Each copy will be signed by the authors.

The book can be purchased directly from the festival website.

Magic Pie are set to play next year’s Summer’s End, which will take place on September 30 - October 2, 2016.

The venue and further artists will be confirmed in due course. Tickets are now on sale.