Magic Pie set for Summer’s End 2016

Magic Pie have been confirmed for next year’s Summer’s End festival.

The Norwegian outfit were forced to withdraw from this month’s event as one of the band was facing a “serious family problem.” They were replaced by The Enid, but have vowed to put the disappointment of missing out behind them in 2016.

The band say: “Next year we’ll be even stronger so we’re looking forward to meeting you all again. Until then, stay happy.”

The festival will take place on September 30 - October 2, 2016, with a venue and further artists to be confirmed in due course – and tickets are now on sale.

Organisers say: “Following the hugely positive response to our sold out 2015 festival we have decided to take the unprecedented step to commence preparations for the 2016 event immediately.

“Securing bands, venues and services this early does have drawbacks – primarily financial so, like last year, we are offering early-bird ‘Leap of Faith’ three-day tickets to help us plan, organise and promote Summer’s End 2016.”

