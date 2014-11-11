Summer’s End ask fans for ‘leap of faith’

Organisers of the UK’s longest-running prog festival have asked fans to help secure its future with a leap of faith.

Earlybird tickets for the 11th annual Summer’s End event are now on sale, following an acclaimed move to Chepstow in Wales for this year’s edition. It was headlined by the New Trolls, Curved Air and Touchstone, plus Magenta, Tin Spirits, United Progressive Fraternity, Lifesigns and others.

And although a last-minute venue change caused financial and logistical issues, the team behind the popular festival hope to return in 2015. But they need supporters’ assistance in dealing with early financial matters.

They explain: “The move proved to be extremely costly – but most people agreed the new format, with acoustic acts, added something to the event. We’re very keen to return to Chepstow and we’re already in discussions with suitable venues.”

The Leap Of Faith Hero Ticket, on sale now, costs less than this year’s Hero Ticket, and it’s available until the end of November.

The team add: “If you’re in a position to help us secure venue and bands for another great festival by buying early – and saving a little on the ticket price – we’d welcome your support.”

Prog editor Jerry Ewing says: “Summer’s End is in my mind the best progressive music festival in the UK. Not only is it expertly organised; but it always puts together the most knowledgable of international bills.

“Summer’s End is always the first date down in Prog’s year planner when we get back to work in the New Year. I couldn’t hesitate in suggesting the prog community helps support this grand institution to ensure its continued existence.”

Find out more.