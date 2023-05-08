Sum 41 to call it a day and reveal plans for global farewell tour

Canadian pop-punks Sum 41 have announced that they're to call it a day.

The band, who released their debut album All Killer No Filler in 2001, have been readying the release of their eighth studio album Heaven :x: Hell, and will announce details of the release and tour dates in due course. Their most recent release was 2019's Order in Decline.

In a post on the band's official Instagram account, they wrote: "Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

"Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

"For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.

"Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."

In the meantime, you can catch the band on tour at the following dates:



Jun 01: Slam Dunk Festival Italy, Provinica Di Rimini, Italy

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Zurich X-tra, Switzerland

Jun 07: Crans-près-Céligny Caribana Festival, Switzerland

Jun 08: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Lido Di Jesolo Palazzo del Turismo Jesolo, Italy

Jun 11: Opatija Ljetna pozornica, Croatia

Jun 12: Brno-město Brno Exhibition Centre, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Lille Zenith de Lille, France (with Fishbone, LANDMVRKS)

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

Aug 01: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA *

Aug 03: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT *

Aug 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA *

Aug 06: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA *

Aug 08: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA *

Aug 09: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ *

Aug 11: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX *

Aug 12: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR *

Aug 13: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX *

Aug 15: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA *

Aug 16: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, FL *

Aug 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC *

Aug 19: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA *

Aug 20: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY *

Aug 22: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH *

Aug 23: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI *

Aug 25: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN *

Aug 26: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL *

Aug 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO *

Aug 29: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI *

Aug 30: Cincinnati. Riverbend Music Center, OH *

Sep 01: Burgettstown Pavilion at Star Lake, PA *

Sep 02: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY *

Sep 03: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA *

* with The Offspring and Simple Plan