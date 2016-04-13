Dave Lombardo joins Suicidal Tendencies for Euro shows

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo is to perform with Suicidal Tendencies on the European leg of their tour.

The sticksman recently joined the band on their North American trek which wrapped up last month – and he’ll tour with the band on their headline shows and festival appearances this spring.

Suicidal Tendencies say: “We had an amazing time and it was such an honour and a blast having the legendary Dave Lombardo on drums.

“We’re going back to Europe for some festivals and headlining shows, including our first time ever in Romania. Yes, we are stoked that Dave will be on drums again.”

Last month frontman Mike Muir praised the drummer for his talent and his “musical mindset.”

May 27: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 28: Dortmund Rock im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

May 30: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Jun 01: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Jun 02: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Timisoara Revolution Festival, Romania

Jun 05: Nijmegen Fortarock Festival, Holland