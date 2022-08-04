Suede roll back the clock on new single 15 Again

Suede have released a new single from their upcoming ninth studio album.

The song is titled 15 Again and it'll feature on their record Autofiction, which is set for release on September 16 through BMG. It follows the lead single She Still Leads Me On (opens in new tab) from the follow-up to 2018's The Blue Hour.

Speaking about 15 Again, bassist Mat Osman reveals: “When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush. That thing where you're hanging on for dear life."

Autofiction was recorded live at Konk Studios in London, and the album saw Osman, Brett Anderson, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling joining long-term collaborator Ed Buller who first worked with Suede on the debut single The Drowners back in May 1992.

Speaking about the recording process, frontman Brett Anderson says: “Autofiction has a natural freshness, it's where we want to be."

Suede will head out on a UK record shop tour throughout September (opens in new tab), with further UK and European live shows scheduled for October.

(Image credit: BMG)

Suede: Autofiction tracklist

1. She Still Leads Me On

2. Personality Disorder

3. 15 Again

4. The Only Way I Can Love You

5. That Boy On The Stage

6. Drive Myself Home

7. Black Ice

8. Shadow Self

9. It's Always The Quiet Ones

10. What Am I Without You?

11. Turn Off Your Brain And Yell