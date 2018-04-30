Suede detail new album The Blue Hour

Suede - The Blue Hour 1. As One

2. Wastelands

3. Mistress

4. Beyond The Outskirts

5. Chalk Circles

6. Cold Hands

7. Life Is Golden

8. Roadkill

9. Tides

10. Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You

11. Dead Bird

12. All The Wild Places

13. The Invisibles

14. Flytipping

Suede have announced that they’ll release their new album The Blue Hour later this year.

The follow-up to to 2016’s Night Thoughts was produced by Alan Moulder and recorded at London’s Assault & Battery Studios. It will arrive on September 21.

To mark the announcement, the band have released a trailer for the record, which can be seen below.

The album will include a choir, spoken word passages and will feature the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

It was written as a continuous piece, with all 14 tracks thematically linked. The band explain: “The Blue Hour is the time of day when the light is fading and night is closing in.

“The songs hint at a narrative but never quite reveal it and never quite explain. But as with any Suede album, it’s always about the songwriting. The band, the passion and the noise: The Blue Hour.”

Suede are expected to announce live dates in the near future.