Storm Corrosion, Torche and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show, the debut album is brought to you by Storm Corrosion – the collaboration between Steven Wilson and Opeth’s Mikael Åkerfeldt.

And there’ll be LOADS of music from Marilyn Manson, Sylosis, Red Fang, Torche, Enslaved, The Defiled, as well as new tunes from Voices, 36 Crazyfists and Of Mice & Men. Ooft!

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that Metallica fans can take their obsession to new heights after the band launched their own range of skis and mountain wear. In a statement, the band say: “we have hooked up with Armada to create a line of Metallica skis for you to cruise around the mountains on. There will also be a Hans windbreaker jacket and Decker Gloves, all with Metallica Master Of Puppets-based artwork.”

Which got us thinking… what other sports gear should bands be endorsing and why? The Hammer show has its own drag car, not that they ever let us near it.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.