Hit the slopes with Metallica

Metallica fans can take their obsession to new heights after the band launched a line of branded skis.

Kiss are known for their remarkable range of merchandise that includes everything from knives to coffins, and now Metallica have announced their own range of skis and mountain wear.

The thrash giants have teamed up with ski manufacturer Armada for the project. The items can be viewed at Metallica’s online store.

In a statement, the band say: “It’s no secret that three quarters of the band enjoy our snow sports – Kirk is sticking to the water for now – so we’re excited to announce that we have hooked up with Armada to create a line of Metallica skis for you to cruise around the mountains on.

“Founded by professional skiers and a snow-sports photographer, Armada was skiing’s first rider-owned, rider-operated manufacturer and we admire that independent, do-it-yourself spirit.

“Available to dealers now and at retail in September of this year, the Armada x Metallica collaboration consists of two skis, the Invictus 95Ti all mountain ski and the JJ 2.0 powder ski. There will also be a Hans windbreaker jacket and Decker Gloves, all with Metallica Master Of Puppets-based artwork created by Armada’s graphics team with creative input from us.”

Other bands to have launched their own ski range include Iron Maiden and Motorhead.