Stones reveal club show clip

The Rolling Stones have launched a brief video shot during their secret club show earlier this week.

Mick Jagger and co played the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles to an audience of just 1200 people on Wednesday – and tickets sold out minutes after the appearance was announced on the day.

The band performed 1971 album Sticky Fingers in full, but not in order, ahead of a US tour designed to celebrate the record on the occasion of its relaunch. It’s out next month in a range of formats including deluxe box set, super-deluxe box set, vinyl, CD and download.

The Stones’ 15-date US tour begins on May 24 (Sunday).