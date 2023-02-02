Stoner rock godfathers Fatso Jetson and Nebula join heavyweight Desertfest London bill

Palm Desert OGs Fatso Jetson, LA psych/stoner rock dream weavers Nebula and Swedish riff squad Dozer have been added to the already stacked, hefty Desertfest London line-up.

Graveyard, Corrosion of Conformity and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have already been announced as the May festival's bill-topping unholy trinity: Fatso Jetson, featuring former Yawning Man founders Mario and Larry Lalli, will open proceedings at the Electric Ballroom on May 6, with Dozer following in their wake, while Nebula will be the second band to grace the Roundhouse stage the following afternoon, May 7, following on from openers Blood Ceremony.



French post-metallers Year Of No Light, progfuzzriffpsychpartydoomstoner trio Gnome from Belgium and Stevenage anarcho-punks Bad Breeding will further bolster the weekend riffathon, which is scheduled to rumble across Camden, north London from May 5 to 7.



Electric Funeral have signed up to deliver a Black Sabbath covers set at Friday night’s after party and the 2023 line-up is completed with Elder Druid, Kurokuma, Firebreather, Earth Moves, Untitled With Drums, Graywave, Mountains, Rosy Finch, Lowen, Homecoming, Wall and Death Wvrm.

As shown below on the official festival poster, the Desertfest team have also shared the day splits and venue details for the event: weekend and day tickets on sale now from the festival website.