Stone Sour launch title track lyric vid

Stone Sour have released a lyric video for their track The House Of Gold & Bones, taken from last year's part-two album of the same name.

The artwork used in the promo is taken from the three-issue comic series written by frontman Corey Taylor, based on the themes of the double-album set.

The band parted ways with guitarist Jim Root earlier this year – but he and Taylor are currently working together on Slipknot’s long-awaited sixth album. The band have begun dropping hints about its content on their website in recent days.