Stone Sour are streaming their Meanwhile In Burbank... covers EP

Stone Sour released their new covers EP Meanwhile In Burbank via Roadrunner on Monday 28th April, but they’re also streaming it via YouTube.

At five tracks long it features covers from Metallica, Kiss and Alice In Chains. Recently frontman Corey Taylor confirmed the band were working on two more EPs titled Straight Outta Burbank and No Sleep ’Til Burbank, that will feature covers of Bad Brains and Rage Against The Machine.

Tracklist:

We Die Young (Alice In Chains cover) 2. Heading Out To The Highway (Judas Priest cover) 3. Love Gun (Kiss cover) 4. Creeping Death (Metallica cover) 5. Children Of The Grave (Black Sabbath cover)

Download Meanwhile In Burbank EP from iTunes.