Stone Sour share video for stirring Hydrograd track St. Marie

Stone Sour have released a video for their track St. Marie.

The song has been taken from Corey Taylor, Josh Rand, Roy Mayorga, Johny Chow and Christian Martucci’s latest studio album Hydrograd, which launched in 2017.

Speaking about the record, frontman Taylor said: “This album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Stone Sour will head out on the road again later this month for shows in the US, Canada, Europe, the UK and Russia.

Stone Sour 2018 tour dates

Apr 28: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 29: Sunrise Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Atlanta Bulkhead Theatre, GA

May 02: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 05: Virginia Beach Lunatic Luau, VA

May 06: Stoudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 08: Chattanooga The Signal, TN

May 09: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

May 11: Little Rock The Metroplex, AR

May 12: Oklahoma Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 15: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

May 16: Fort Wayne The Clyde Theater, IN

May 18: Peoria Waterfront, IL

May 19-20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Tallinn Pirita Convent Ruins, Estonia

Jun 06: Solvesborg Sweden Rock festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Jun 13: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 18: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jun 25: Budapest Barba negra Track Open Air, Hungary

Jun 26: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jun 27: Sofia Airport Park, Bulgaria

Jun 29: Panensky Tynec Aerodrome, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands

Jul 04: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jul 07: Werchter Rock, Belgium

Jul 11: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal

Jul 12-14: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Aug 30: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Sep 01: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 04: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 06: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 08: Wantagh Jones Beach, NY

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts, NJ

Sep 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 14: Washington Jiffy Lube, DC

Sep 16: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 19: Detroit DTE Energy, MI

Sep 21: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 23: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage, IN

Sep 26: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Sep 28: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 04: West valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 09: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 11: Hollywood Bowk, CA

Oct 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand, NV

Nov 15: St Petersburg A2 Greenconcert, Russia

Nov 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia