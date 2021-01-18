Stiff Little Fingers reschedule UK tour for the third time

When the pandemic first hit early last year, artists across the globe were faced with the reality of having to cancel or postpone all their booked shows, pinning their hopes upon the live circuit being back up and running in time for 2021.

However, now the new year is upon us, there still seems to be no end in sight, and many artists – including Irish punks Stiff Little Fingers – have pushed their newly rescheduled dates back even further.

It’s already been a long wait for the group, with their original dates being set to take place in March 2020. The shows were rescheduled for September 2020, then March of this year, but unfortunately, with the Covid outbreak still very much at large, have now been booked for March 2022. Joining them as special guests on all shows (aside from the Troon Concert Hall date) will be The Professionals and TV Smith, with Neville Staple Band as special guests in London only.

There’s a few alterations to take note of: the Newcastle date has had a venue change from the O2 Academy to the City Hall with a standing floor, as well as the Portsmouth Pyramids show being moved to Bournemouth O2 Academy. The show at Troon Concert Hall is now to take place July 31 2021, permitting that gigs can take place by then. If not, this date will move to March 16 2022.

Frontman Jake Burns has thanked fans for not giving up on the band throughout their rescheduling: “Where to begin? Firstly, we want to thank our audience for sticking with us on this and we hope all will be resolved soon and we can get back to what we do best," he said in a statement.

"Also, many thanks to the promoters, agents and management who have worked so hard to move these dates around through nobody’s fault. And thanks also to our friends The Professionals, TV Smith & Neville Staple for staying with us till 2022. Stay Healthy and hope to see everyone soon.”

Tickets for the show at Troon Concert Hall are now available to purchase, as well as tickets for any of the other newly rescheduled dates. All tickets that were bought for the 2020 shows are still valid for the new tour.

(Image credit: Press)

Mar 10: O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

Mar 11: Great Hall, Cardiff, UK

Mar 12: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Mar 14: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Mar 17: Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

Mar 18: City Hall, Newcastle, UK

Mar 19: O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

Mar 21: Roadmenders, Northampton, UK

Mar 22: Waterfront, Norwich, UK

Mar 24: O2 Academy, Bournemouth, UK

Mar 25: Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK

Mar 26: London Roundhouse, London, UK