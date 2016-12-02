Stick To Your Guns launch Better Ash Than Dust video

Stick To Your Guns have released their video for their Better Ash Than Dust video.

The band say the video is a tribute to the Standing Rock protestors in North Dakota, who are rallying against the $3.7 billion oil pipeline project. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, whose reservation is close to the project’s path, believe the proposed 1172 mile pipeline would affect their supply of drinking water and could lead to potential oil spills. They also argue the project will disturb a sacred burial ground.

More than 400 protestors have been arrested so far by heavily militarised law enforcement officers, who have deployed pepper spray, teargas, rubber bullets, Tasers, sound weapons and other methods.

Stick To Your Guns, along with Pure Noise Records and Good Fight Management, say they’ll each donate a dollar for every share of the promo on Facebook.

The band say: “With the eyes of the world on what is happening in North Dakota and the Dakota access pipeline, I think this a perfect time to release this video.

“So much of what is happening to the indigenous people of what we call America is not only horrifying, but down right unacceptable. This is not just an injustice against these people, their land and their water, but it’s a perfect example of how what we call a civilised society can, more often than not, be barbaric and disgusting.

“The support that the whole world has shown for Standing Rock has been an inspiring thing to watch and this band stands in solidarity with them.”

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe recently visited Standing Rock, saying the protests were a “timely reminder” that the human race is killing planet Earth.

