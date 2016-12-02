Stick To Your Guns launch Better Ash Than Dust video

Stick To Your Guns have released their video for their Better Ash Than Dust video.
The band say the video is a tribute to the Standing Rock protestors in North Dakota, who are rallying against the $3.7 billion oil pipeline project. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, whose reservation is close to the project’s path, believe the proposed 1172 mile pipeline would affect their supply of drinking water and could lead to potential oil spills. They also argue the project will disturb a sacred burial ground.
More than 400 protestors have been arrested so far by heavily militarised law enforcement officers, who have deployed pepper spray, teargas, rubber bullets, Tasers, sound weapons and other methods.
Stick To Your Guns, along with Pure Noise Records and Good Fight Management, say they’ll each donate a dollar for every share of the promo on Facebook.
The band say: “With the eyes of the world on what is happening in North Dakota and the Dakota access pipeline, I think this a perfect time to release this video.
“So much of what is happening to the indigenous people of what we call America is not only horrifying, but down right unacceptable. This is not just an injustice against these people, their land and their water, but it’s a perfect example of how what we call a civilised society can, more often than not, be barbaric and disgusting.
“The support that the whole world has shown for Standing Rock has been an inspiring thing to watch and this band stands in solidarity with them.”
Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe recently visited Standing Rock, saying the protests were a “timely reminder” that the human race is killing planet Earth.
Stick To Your Guns tour dates 2017
Jan 18: Perth Amplifier, Australia
Jan 19: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia
Jan 20: Richmond Corner Hotel, Australia
Jan 22: Belconnen ACT, Australia
Jan 24: Leichhardt Bald Faced Stag, Australia
Jan 25: Islington Small Ballroom, Australia
Jan 26: Brisbane Brightside, Australia
Jan 27: Woolloongabba Phoenix Arts Theatre, Australia
Mar 29: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Mar 30: Hermagor-Pressegger See, Austria
Mar 31: Munich Die Kulturhalle, Germany
Apr 01: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia
Apr 08: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK
Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Apr 10: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Apr 11: Cardiff University Great Hall, UK
Apr 14: Schijndel Paaspop Schijndel, Netherlands
Apr 16: Linz Posthof Zeitkultur Am Hafen, Austria
Apr 17: Grazer Spielstatten, Austria
Apr 18: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Apr 20: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Apr 21: Sofia Park Borisova Gradina, Bulgaria
Apr 23: Athens Piraeus 117 Academy, Greece
Apr 25: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Apr 27: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain