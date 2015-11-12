Stick To Your Guns confirm 2016 Euro tour

Stick To Your Guns have announced a 23-date European tour for 2016 which includes five UK shows.
The Californian hardcore punks launch the trek in Hannover, Germany, on February 4. They play two shows at London’s Underworld later that month. At the first show on February 17, they’ll perform 2012 album Diamond in full and the following night they play this year’s Disobedient in its entirety.
Counterparts and Wold Down will act as support on the tour, with another special guest still to be confirmed.
Tickets are on sale now via Bands In Town.
STICK TO YOUR GUNS EUROPEAN WINTER TOUR 2016
Feb 04: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany
Feb 05: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Feb 06: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Feb 07: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Feb 08: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia
Feb 09: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 10: Innsbruck Weekender, Austria
Feb 11: Stuttgart Im Wizeman, Germany
Feb 12: Eindhoven Dynamo, Holland
Feb 13: Paris Fleche d’Or, France
Feb 14: Birmingham Warehouse, UK
Feb 15: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Feb 16: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK
Feb 17: London Underworld, UK
Feb 18: London Underworld, UK
Feb 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Feb 20: Hamburg Logo, Belgium
Feb 21: Berlin SO 36, Germany
Feb 23: Genf Kalvingrad/Usine, Switzerland
Feb 24: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Feb 25: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Feb 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany
Feb 27: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany