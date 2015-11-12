Stick To Your Guns confirm 2016 Euro tour

Stick To Your Guns have announced a 23-date European tour for 2016 which includes five UK shows.

The Californian hardcore punks launch the trek in Hannover, Germany, on February 4. They play two shows at London’s Underworld later that month. At the first show on February 17, they’ll perform 2012 album Diamond in full and the following night they play this year’s Disobedient in its entirety.

Counterparts and Wold Down will act as support on the tour, with another special guest still to be confirmed.

Tickets are on sale now via Bands In Town.

STICK TO YOUR GUNS EUROPEAN WINTER TOUR 2016

Feb 04: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Feb 05: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Feb 06: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Feb 07: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 08: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Feb 09: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 10: Innsbruck Weekender, Austria

Feb 11: Stuttgart Im Wizeman, Germany

Feb 12: Eindhoven Dynamo, Holland

Feb 13: Paris Fleche d’Or, France

Feb 14: Birmingham Warehouse, UK

Feb 15: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Feb 17: London Underworld, UK

Feb 18: London Underworld, UK

Feb 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 20: Hamburg Logo, Belgium

Feb 21: Berlin SO 36, Germany

Feb 23: Genf Kalvingrad/Usine, Switzerland

Feb 24: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Feb 25: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Feb 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany

Feb 27: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany