Stevie Nicks celebrates Rock Hall induction with trio of albums

On March 29, Stevie Nicks will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for a second time.

She was previously enshrined in the Rock Hall in 1998 with her Fleetwood Mac bandmates, and this year will go in as a solo artist. And to celebrate, it’s been announced that a trio of career-spanning compilations will be released over the coming months via Rhino Records.

The Stand Back collection will feature material from Nicks’ studio albums, along with live performances and her soundtrack work, and will include her collaborations with artists including Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Don Henley, Dave Grohl, Lana Del Rey and Lady Antebellum.

The first release titled Stand Back will be an 18-track CD which will launch on March 29, while the 50-song collection Stand Back: 1981-2017 will arrive on April 19 on 3CD.

The vinyl release of Stand Back: 1981-2017 will be spread across 6LP and will be released on June 28.

Find full details below.

Stevie Nicks: Stand Back

Single CD version

1. Edge Of Seventeen (Single Version)

2. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (Single Version) - with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

3. Leather And Lace (Single Version) - with Don Henley

4. Rooms On Fire (US Single Version)

5. Stand Back (Single Version)

6. If Anyone Falls (Single Version)

7. Talk To Me (Single Version)

8. I Can’t Wait (Single Version)

9. Has Anyone Ever Written Anything For You

10. Long Way To Go

11. Maybe Love Will Change Your Mind (Radio Remix)

12. Blue Denim

13. Every Day

14. Secret Love

15. The Dealer

16. Lady

17. Dreams

18. Gold Dust Woman

Stevie Nicks: Stand Back - 1981-2017

CD1

1. Edge Of Seventeen

2. Rooms On Fire

3. Stand Back

4. After The Glitter Fades

5. If Anyone Falls

6. Talk To Me

7. I Can’t Wait

8. Has Anyone Ever Written Anything For You

9. Long Way To Go

10. Maybe Love Will Change Your Mind

11. Blue Denim

12. Every Day

13. Planets Of The Universe

14. Secret Love

15. For What It’s Worth

16. The Dealer

17. Lady

CD2

1. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around - with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2. Leather And Lace - with Don Henley

3. Nightbird

4. I Will Run To You - with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

5. Two Kinds Of Love

6. Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’ - with Kenny Loggins

7. Magnet & Steel - with Walter Egan

8. Gold - with John Stewart

9. Too Far From Texas - with Natalie Maines

10. Sorcerer

11. You’re Not The One - with Sheryl Crow

12. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - with Chris Isaak

13. Cheaper Than Free - featuring Dave Stewart

14. You Can’t Fix This - with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee

15. Golden - with Lady Antebellum

16. Blue Water - featuring Lady Antebellum

17. Borrowed - with LeAnn Rimes

18. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems - with Lana Del Rey

CD3

1. Gold Dust Woman (Live)

2. Dreams (Live)

3. Angel (Live)

4. Rhiannon (Live)

5. Landslide (Live with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)

6. Sara (Live from The Soundstage Sessions)

7. Crash Into Me (Live from The Soundstage Sessions)

8. Circle Dance (Live from The Soundstage Sessions)

9. Needles and Pins (Live with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers)

10. Rock And Roll (Live)

11. Blue Lamp (From Heavy Metal Soundtrack)

12. Sleeping Angel (From Fast Times At Ridgemont High Soundtrack)

13. If You Ever Did Believe (From Practical Magic Soundtrack)

14. Crystal (From Practical Magic Soundtrack)

15. Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go (From Book Of Henry Soundtrack)