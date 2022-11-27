Steven Wilson will release "epic and uncompromising" solo album next year

Steven Wilson has announced that his new solo album will be titled The Harmony Codex and will be released next year.

In an Instagram post yesterday which you can see below, Wilson revealed he was working once again with Israeli vocalist Ninet Tayeb, who he worked with on 2015's Hand. Cannot. Erase. and 2017's To The Bone.

"Myself and Ninet recently recorded a new song together for my work in progress next album The Harmony Codex, to be released in 2023," Wilson states.

In an interview with the Innerviews website, Wilson elaborates further about his new album, saying: "I think people who like Porcupine Tree are going to love the direction of this new album. It’s much more epic and uncompromising. It’s more complex and unpredictable to a degree. After people experience the mercurial nature of this Porcupine Tree album, I think they’re going to look at the new solo album and think highly of it.

"It's going to maintain a lot of the musical vocabulary from The Future Bites, but it's going back into a more conceptual world, which is less about concise pop songs and more about experimentation. So, in the most simplistic terms, it might be somewhere between Hand. Cannot. Erase. and The Future Bites, but not like either of those records."

Wilson has just wrapped up a world tour with the reformed Porcupine Tree, who released Closure/Continuation, their first new album for thirteen years, earlier this year. The band are in the process of announcing outdoor shows for next summer. Thus far they have announced Kunst!Rasen in Bonn, Germany for June 20, Tollwood Summerfestival, Munich, June 22, Manchester's Castlefield Bowl June 24 and Schloss Schwetzingen, Germany on August 5.