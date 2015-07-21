Steven Wilson chooses tracks for vinyl collection

Steven Wilson will release a double-vinyl collection featuring tracks chosen from across his solo career.
He’s curated the limited-edition Transience title to act as an introduction to his work outside Porcupine Tree.
It includes a new version of the band’s track Lazarus, and a new edit of Transcience from latest album Hand. Cannot. Erase. The fourth side carries an etching of his handwritten lyric sketches for Happy Returns.
It’s a strictly one-off pressing and it’s available for pre-order now via Kscope. Wilson – who’s currently touring Hand. Cannot. Erase. – returns to the UK in January.
Tracklist
Side 1
- Transience - single version
2. Harmony Korine
3. Postcard
4. Significant Other
5. Insurgentes
Side 2
- The Pin Drop
2. Happy Returns - edit
3. Deform to Form a Star - edit
4. Thank You
Side 3
- Index
2. Hand Cannot Erase
3. Lazarus - 2015 recording
4. Drive Home
Side 4
Lyrics Etching