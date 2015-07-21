Steven Wilson chooses tracks for vinyl collection

Steven Wilson will release a double-vinyl collection featuring tracks chosen from across his solo career.

He’s curated the limited-edition Transience title to act as an introduction to his work outside Porcupine Tree.

It includes a new version of the band’s track Lazarus, and a new edit of Transcience from latest album Hand. Cannot. Erase. The fourth side carries an etching of his handwritten lyric sketches for Happy Returns.

It’s a strictly one-off pressing and it’s available for pre-order now via Kscope. Wilson – who’s currently touring Hand. Cannot. Erase. – returns to the UK in January.

Tracklist

Side 1

Transience - single version 2. Harmony Korine 3. Postcard 4. Significant Other 5. Insurgentes

Side 2

The Pin Drop 2. Happy Returns - edit 3. Deform to Form a Star - edit 4. Thank You

Side 3

Index 2. Hand Cannot Erase 3. Lazarus - 2015 recording 4. Drive Home

Side 4

Lyrics Etching

Steven Wilson: Album format will survive