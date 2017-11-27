Steven Wilson To Release Last Day of June Soundtrack On Dec 1

Steven Wilson will release Last Day Of June on December 1. The digital only release is the official soundtrack to the acclaimed PS4/Windows game of the same name.

Last Day Of June has been inspired entirely by the visuals and ideas from Wilson’s 2013 track Drive Home and is soundtracked by music from Wilson’s first four solo albums, Insurgentes, Grace For Drowning, The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories) and Hand.Cannot. Erase., as well as some tracks from the ambient/electronic Bass Communion project. All of the tracks are specially re-edited instrumental versions created exclusively for the game and feature alternate versions of Routine, The Raven… and Deform To Form A Star.

“A couple of years ago I was asked if I’d be OK with some of the ideas from the video for Drive Home being used as the basis for a computer game,” Wilson tells Prog. “They wanted to explore further the characters that Hajo Muller drew so beautifully and Jess Cope gave life to.

“I had no idea how it might work, but was happy to let them show me. The game grew out of my music and that original video. It’s been one of my long held ambitions to score a movie. In a way I feel like I’ve done that now. I’d never thought computer games could be ‘art’ before - having seen and experiences Last Day Of June, I’m now convinced they can be.”

The Last Day of June game, created by Massimo Guarini, was released in August.