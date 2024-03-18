Steven Wilson to release first new Bass Communion album for 12 years

Steven Wilson has revealed that he will release the first new Bass Communion album for 12 years in late May. The Itself Of Itself will be released through Fourth Dimension Records sister label Lumberton Trading Company.

Formed in 1988, Bass Communion has always been Wilson's avenue to explore ambient drone music, electronica and more industrial sounds. Bass Communion have released nine albums thus far.

"The Itself Of Itself sees Steven Wilson cutting his teeth on an album that’s at once cinematic and moody whilst proving him to be a master in electronic music craftsmanship," say the label in a statement. "It’s an album that might surprise some of those who have thus far been paying attention to his work as Bass Communion, but setting out to please everyone was never part of his raison ‘etre. The Itself Of Itself catches Bass Communion spreading its weatherbeaten wings to embrace new strategies and a strong desire to journey elsewhere."

The Itself Of Itself will feature a Carl Glover-designed deluxe cover and a 24-page booklet of his photographs as well as an obi strip. The initial run is limited to 1000 CD copies.

"I’m also pleased to announce that the entire Bass Communion back catalogue (apart from Ghosts on Magnetic Tape and Loss, those are coming very soon!) is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and all the other major digital/streaming platforms," adds Wilson. "I’m also doing a short set to launch the new album at Cafe Oto, London on Saturday 18th May as part of a bill of Fourth Dimension artists."

An exclusive new Bass Communion track also appears on the When Worlds Collide 2LP compilation also due in May. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Itself Of Itself.

Get tickets for the Fourth Dimension live event.

(Image credit: Fourth Dimension Records)

Bass Communion: The Itself Of Itself

1. Unperson

2. Apparition 3

3. Bruise

4. Blackmail

5. The Itself Of Itself

6. Study For Tape Hiss And Other Audio Artefacts

7. Apparition 5