Steven Wilson confirms 4th solo album and tour

Steven Wilson has confirmed his fourth solo album is to be called Hand. Cannot. Erase. and it’s set for launch in March next year via Kscope.

He’ll support the release with a six-date UK tour the same month, with further dates to be announced across Europe in due course.

Wilson says: “We’re currently developing a show that I hope will raise the bar musically and visually from my previous tours. The setlist will be based around the new album, of course, as well as casting the net further back into my past for a few surprises.”

Hand. Cannot. Erase. follows his acclaimed 2013 album The Raven That Refused To Sing And Other Stories. Tour tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (November 21).

Earlier this month, the Porcupine Tree frontman issued an update from the studio where he revealed the inspiration for the upcoming album.

Mar 12: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mar 14: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 16: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Mar 17: London Troxy

Mar 18: Wolverhampton Civic Hall