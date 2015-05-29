Hackett box set revealed

Steven Wilson and Mark Powell have worked on a 14-disc box set of Steve Hackett’s work – and it’s set for an October release.

Entitled Premonitions, it focuses on the ex-Genesis guitarist’s mid 70s and early 80s output.

Wilson says: “Premonitions will cover his time with Charisma Records between 1975-83, including the first four albums in newly created 5.1 surround sound versions.

“I was only able to remix two of these into discrete surround since the multitrack tapes for the other two could not be located. So instead I created surround sound upmixes, which nevertheless came out sounding very immersive and worthwhile.

“All the remixing was supervised and approved by Steve.”

The collection has been put together by Powell and further details will be revealed in due course.

A holding page on Amazon suggests a release date of October 16. Hackett appears in the current edition of Prog, discussing the “personal Hell” of making Genesis classic The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

Steve Hackett: I always think 'Would this be good enough for Genesis'