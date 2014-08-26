Steven Wilson remixes Yes’ Relayer

Yes have confirmed a re-release of 1974 album Relayer, with new 5.1 and high-resolution stereo mixes by Steven Wilson.

Due at the end of October, the title includes restored artwork approved by Roger Dean, new sleeve notes by Prog writer Sid Smith and bonus material to be announced in the coming weeks.

Yes’ seventh studio outing was the only one to feature keyboardist Patrick Moraz after the departure of Rick Wakeman. Side one consisted of a single track, The Gates Of Delirium, while side two contains Sound Chase and To Be Over.

Relayer will be available in CD/DVD-A and CD/Blu-ray formats. The band recently launched 21st album Heaven & Earth, which frontman Jon Davison last week described as a “lighter shade” of the band.