Steven Wilson remix of Hawkwind's Warrior On The Edge Of Time to get vinyl release

Steven Wilson's mix of Hawkwind’s 1975 album Warrior On The Edge Of Time is to be released on vinyl for the very first time, through Atomhenge Records on June 30.

Wilson's remix was originally included on the 2013 deluxe box set and the three-disc clamshell set reissue of the album.

Recorded in 1975, Warrior On The Edge Of Time is one of the highlights of Hawkwind’s long and varied career, and was recorded with a line-up featuring Dave Brock, Nik Turner, Lemmy, Simon House, Simon King and Alan Powell. The album is loosely based on Michael Moorcock's novel The Eternal Champion. Moorcock also appears on the album narrating two of his poems.

It was the band's highest charting UK album, reaching No. 13, while in the USA it was the third and final Hawkwind album to make the Billboard 200, reaching No. 150.

The new vinyl edition has been cut at Abbey Road, mixed from the original master tapes and faithfully reproduces the original album's fold-out shield sleeve artwork and picture inner bag of original 1975 vinyl release.

Pre-order Warrior On The Edge Of Time.