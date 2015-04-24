Steven Wilson names Matt Berry as London guest

Steven Wilson has confirmed Matt Berry And The Maypoles as support act for the second of his two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall in September.

Both concerts at what Wilson calls “one of my favourite venues in the world” are already sold out. They’re his only UK shows for the rest of 2015 and continue support activities for third solo album Hand. Cannot. Erase.

Berry – known for his roles in TV sitcom The IT Crowd and Toast Of London – has released five studio albums. His latest, Music For Insomniacs, sees him play every instrument over two 23-minute tracks, while aiming to create a sound to cure sleep deprivation.

He appears on September 29. Support act for the show on September 28 will be announced in due course. Wilson will perform different sets on both nights.