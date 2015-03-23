Steven Wilson reveals Royal Albert Hall plans

Steven Wilson has announced he’ll play two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 28 and 29.

It follows his six sold out shows across the UK earlier this month in support of latest studio work Hand. Cannot. Erase.

He says in a statement: “I’m happy to announce two UK concerts at one of my favourite venues in the world – the Royal Albert Hall in London. Each night will feature a different set, and some very special guests.

“Please note that these shows will be my only UK appearances between now and the end of the year.”

Tickets for both nights go on sale via Gigs And Tours this coming Friday (March 27) at 9am.

Wilson is currently on tour across Europe and will play across North and South America in the coming months.

He previously shot down rumours of a Porcupine Tree reunion but last week stated if they were to get back together, he would expect all members of the band to contribute to the writing process otherwise there would be no point in the project.