Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness' The Album Years podcast returns

The popular The Album Years podcast from Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness has returned for a second series. The podcast, which features the No-Man members discussing the important album releases of a specific year in their own unique style has proved a hit with listeners, charting highly around the globe.

In the first episode the pair discuss 1981, looking at releases, from, among others, Rush, Iron Maiden, Pat Metheny, Rupert Hine and Phil Collins' debut album Face Value.

"Taking in Post-Punk, Electro-Pop, Metal, Progressive, Jazz and more, in this edition Wilson and Bowness discuss artists as diverse as Japan, A Certain Ratio, Rush, Grace Jones, Rupert Hine, OMD, Pat Metheny, Iron Maiden, Magazine and others," the pair say. "Against all odds, they also make a valiant attempt to defend Phil Collins' masterwork Face Value! Launched at the beginning of the UK lockdown in 2020, The Album Years ended up being in the Top 5 music podcast charts in nearly 30 countries."

The first series of the podcast ran for 12 episodes, looking at years ranging from 1967 to 1998.

Listen to The Album Years.