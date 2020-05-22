Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness launch new podcast

Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness have launched their own podcast, The Album Years, in which the No-Man band mates and friends debate album released ion specific years.

The podcast has already proved popular, climbing the charts the world over.

"Thanks for all the positive reactions to the first episode of The Album Years," says Wilson. "Tim and I had a lot of fun doing it!"

The podcast is described as: "On The Album Years podcast, long term friends, collaborators and music nerds Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness discuss and bicker about their favourite music released during the golden album years, which they reckon to be from around 1965 to the end of the millennium. Each episode focuses on a single year picked at random. At the end of each episode they pick their personal favourites and the album they think had the most long-term impact on music."

Episode 1 looks at 1980, 2 at 1973 while the upcoming episode 3 will look at 1992;

Listen to The Album Years.