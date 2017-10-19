Steve Lukather joins Supersonic Blues Machine for Hard Times

Californian blues trio Supersonic Blues Machine have released a stream of Hard Times, taken from their new album Californisoul, which is released tomorrow. The track features a guest appearance from Toto guitarist Steve Lukather alongside full-time members Lance Lopez (guitars/vocals), Fabrizio Grossi (bass), and Kenny Aronoff (drums)

“Fabrizio, Kenny and I go way back and have played together many times,” says Lukather. “I love and respect all the guys involved and I love playing a little blues. This was a no brainer. I was honoured to be asked to be a small part of this cool band. Hope I get too play live again too!”

“Hard Times is the true soundtrack of what’s going on today in our lives,” says Grossi, who produced the album. “Collectively, we are empowered to navigate the world as it gets more confusing and lost by the hour, and whoever is supposed to make things better is actually doing quite the opposite.

“Musically , this song is a voyage! It’s like a meditation session with all these transitions and thoughts deconstructed that culminate in the final release… and Luke is the therapist guiding us through it! It could not have been another brother doing this with Supersonic Blues Machine , since together we fought so many similar battles throughout the years. As a songwriter and a producer I consider this amongst the best music I’ve ever put my hands on, and as a friend…well just listen to Luke tearin’ it up, and you’ll understand why I love him so much! It goes beyond the notes!”

Californisoul is the follow-up to last year’s West of Flushing, South of Frisco, and also features appearances from from Billy Gibbons, Eric Gales, Robben Ford and Walter Trout.

“Lots of people have been saying to me, ‘why does Supersonic Blues Machine always bring guests around? You guys can stand your own ground,‘” says Grossi. “There are three answers to that. One, we’re all super friends and we’re having a blast. Two, most of them don’t give lessons and for us it’s only way to learn their secret ways. And three, because the inspiration and the challenge they bring to the table.

Previously, the band have released streams of Elevate with Eric Gales, The One, and L.O.V.E.

Californisoul is out on October 20, and is available to order now.

Supersonic Blues Machine Californisoul tracklist

I Am Done Missing You Somebody’s Fool (ft. Robben Ford) L.O.V.E. Broken Heart (ft. Billy Gibbons) Bad Boys Elevate (ft. Eric Gales) The One Hard Times (ft. Steve Lukather) Cry Stranger What’s Wrong (ft. Walter Trout) Thank You This Is Love

