Supersonic Blues Machine are the sound of modern blues in the ascendant

Now settled around the core trio of Fabrizio Grossi (producer/ bass), Kenny Aronoff (drums) and Kris Barras (guitars/vocals), Supersonic Blues Machine continue with the winning formula of inviting top-flight blues practitioners to put their own inimitable stamp on the band’s formidably hard-rocking and atmospheric compositions.

Eight special guests lend their musical prowess to the 12 songs on Voodoo Nation, among them such luminaries as Josh Smith, Sonny Landreth, Ana Popovic and Kirk Fletcher, although their presence always complements and never overwhelms.

Joe Louis Walker’s silky vocals give Is It All a soulful lift; Eric Gales features on Devil At The Doorstep, the dark and weighty eight-minute album centrepiece; Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr brings some extra guitar firepower to All Our Love.

Featuring some great songwriting and truly stellar playing, Voodoo Nation is the sound of modern blues in the ascendant.