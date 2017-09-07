Supersonic Blues Machine announce new album Californisoul

Supersonic Blues Machine have announced that they’ll release their new album next month.

Titled Californisoul, it will launch on October 20 via Provouge/Mascot Label Group and is the follow-up to their 2016 debut West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco.

The star-studded blues-rock project was formed by Lance Lopez, Fabrizio Grossi and Kenny Aronoff – and Californisoul will include guest performances from Billy Gibbons, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Robben Ford and Walter Trout.

And to mark the announcement, the band have released a stream of brand new track L.O.V.E. which can be listened to below.

Grossi says: “Californisoul! That’s exactly what it is. It’s the missing soundtrack to a summertime drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco in 1971!”

Grossi adds: “Lots of people have been saying to me, ‘why does Supersonic Blues Machine always bring guests around? You guys can stand your own ground.’

“There are three answers to that. One, we’re all super friends and we’re having a blast. Two, most of them don’t give lessons and for us it’s only way to learn their secret ways. And three, because the inspiration and the challenge they bring to the table.”

Find the Californisoul cover art and tracklist below.

Supersonic Blues Machine Californisoul tracklist

I Am Done Missing You Somebody’s Fool (ft. Robben Ford) L.O.V.E. Broken Heart (ft. Billy Gibbons) Bad Boys Elevate (ft. Eric Gales) The One Hard Times (ft. Steve Lukather) Cry Stranger What’s Wrong (ft. Walter Trout) Thank You This Is Love

