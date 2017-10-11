Supersonic Blues Machine's The One celebrates California and the bonds of love

Los Angeles-based rock, blues and soul outfit Supersonic Blues Machine have released a stream of The One, taken from Californisoul, the band’s upcoming follow-up to their 2016 debut West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco.

Last month the band released a stream for Elevate, featuring blues-rock star Eric Gales, who joins a number of star musicians on the album, including Billy Gibbons, Steve Lukather, Robben Ford and Walter Trout.

“The One is probably the most representative song of the whole California soul-attitude that is the spirit of Californisoul,” says says bassist and producer Fabrizio Grossi. “I cannot hide the huge influence that artists like War and Santana had on my upbringing.

“The musical aspect of The One is drenched with those influences: it’s a simple blues progression, but it has a very Latin percussive groove, and its buttery-toned guitars stand and belong to the whole California dream, just like a lowrider would be well at home at the corner of Alvarado and Temple in downtown LA!”

“Even though not everyone in the Supersonic Blues Machine’s circle of friends is a California native, we definitely become part of that legacy of sounds that our adopted and beloved State is so famous for,” Grossi adds. “Lyrically, it’s a song about a promise of love. When you father a little girl — who you hold in your hands at birth, and witness them growing into a beautiful person of her own right, day by day — you cannot wonder about how her life will be when the most important man in her life (you!) will no longer be around .

“The bond you have built with her throughout the years will go beyond that, and you know that your spirit will always be there to remind her of the love and the lessons you shared with her from her birth to your own passing. It might sound sad, but actually it’s a quite a beautiful and loving thought.”

Californisoul is released on October 20, and is available to pre-order now.

Supersonic Blues Machine Californisoul tracklist

I Am Done Missing You Somebody’s Fool (ft. Robben Ford) L.O.V.E. Broken Heart (ft. Billy Gibbons) Bad Boys Elevate (ft. Eric Gales) The One Hard Times (ft. Steve Lukather) Cry Stranger What’s Wrong (ft. Walter Trout) Thank You This Is Love

