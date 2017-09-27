Eric Gales joins Supersonic Blues Machine for funk-rock-blues excursion Elevate

Los Angeles-based Supersonic Blues Machine have launched an audio stream of Elevate, taken from their Californisoul album, the follow-up to their 2016 debut West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco.

The star-studded blues-rock project was formed by Lance Lopez, Fabrizio Grossi and Kenny Aronoff – and Californisoul will include guest performances from Billy Gibbons, Steve Lukather, Robben Ford and Walter Trout, while Elevate features the talents of Eric Gales.

“Elevate is a very special song in the context of this album,” says bassist Fasbrizio Grossi. “Music-wise it’s mesh of blues, rock and funk with a very big Hendrix and Sly Stone influence and all the elements of the two segments of the song are the ying-yang of the Supersonic Blues Machine musical journey.

“Lyric-wise, even though it might appear as a straight chastising of despicable people with despicable attitudes and acts, it’s actually an invite to use what we see as negative to be the inspiration to boost all the good and positive in us, despite the outside interferences. Hence the ending mantra ‘elevate your soul’.

Then there’s the Gales factor !!! …Having one of the most “poetic” and “blessed” guitarist on the planet, to counter-point the song’s message, makes it absolutely a dream turned into reality. It’s the gospel of the Re-Birth, and I know brother Eric feels as strong about this as SBM does !”

Californisoul is released on October 20, and is available to pre-order now.

Supersonic Blues Machine Californisoul tracklist

I Am Done Missing You Somebody’s Fool (ft. Robben Ford) L.O.V.E. Broken Heart (ft. Billy Gibbons) Bad Boys Elevate (ft. Eric Gales) The One Hard Times (ft. Steve Lukather) Cry Stranger What’s Wrong (ft. Walter Trout) Thank You This Is Love

