Steve Hackett's To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids get debut vinyl releases

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is to have two of his early Noughties albums released on vinyl for the very first time.

Following the release of 1990s albums Guitar Noir and Darktown, 2003's To Watch The Storms and 2006's Wild Orchids will be released on heavyweight 180g vinyl through InsideOut Music on December 8.

"I’m delighted to announce the release of both To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids on vinyl for the first time! I’ve always been proud of these albums and it feels great to give them another lease of life."

To Watch The Storms featured former King Crimson musician Ian McDonald and Hackett's brother John, while Wild Orchids featured John once more and former alumni Nick Magnus and featured Hackett's cover of Bob Dylan's The Man In The Long Black Coat.

Both albums will be released with gatefold sleeves and in both back and coloured vinyl versions.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)