Steve Hackett's To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids get debut vinyl releases

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Steve Hackett's vinyl reissues campaign reaches the Noughties with To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids

Steve Hackett
(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is to have two of his early Noughties albums released on vinyl for the very first time.

Following the release of 1990s albums Guitar Noir and Darktown, 2003's To Watch The Storms and 2006's Wild Orchids will be released on heavyweight 180g vinyl through InsideOut Music on December 8.

"I’m delighted to announce the release of both To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids on vinyl for the first time! I’ve always been proud of these albums and it feels great to give them another lease of life."

To Watch The Storms featured former King Crimson musician Ian McDonald and Hackett's brother John, while Wild Orchids featured John once more and former alumni Nick Magnus and featured Hackett's cover of Bob Dylan's The Man In The Long Black Coat.

Both albums will be released with gatefold sleeves and in both  back and coloured vinyl versions.

Pre-order here.

Steve Hackett

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Steve Hackett

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.