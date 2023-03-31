Steve Hackett's Guitar Noir and Darktown to get vinyl releases for very first time

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Steve Hackett explored darker sounds on these two solo album form the 1990s

Steve Hackett
(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is to have his 1990s albums Guitar Noir and Darktown released on vinyl for the very first time.

Both albums will be released as gatefold 180g double vinyl sets, each newly remastered especially for the vinyl format and will be released through InsideOut Music on June 2.

“I’m thrilled that my two albums Guitar Noir and Darktown are being release on vinyl for the first time," says Hackett. "My music took on a darker edge for both those albums, and I explored additional sounds and genres I hadn’t touched before.”

Guitar Noir was originally released in 1993 and saw Hackett joined by Julian Colbeck (keys), Dave Ball (bass), Hugo Degenhardt (drums), Aron Friedman (keyboards) and Nick Magnus (keyboards).

1999's Darktown saw Hackett again joined by Colbeck and Degenhardt (drums), as well as Roger King (keys, bass, drums), Jim Diamond (Vocals), John Hackett (flute, pan pipes), Ian McDonald (saxophone) and John Wetton (bass samples). The new edition of the album also includes the three bonus tracks included on the 2013 CD reissue

Hackett recently announced a US leg of his successful Foxtrot At 50 tour, celebrating the 1972 Genesis album Foxtrot

Pre-order Guitar Noir.

Pre-order Darktown.

