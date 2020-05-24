Steve Hackett talks about Squackett in new video clip

Steve Hackett has been discussing his time in Squackett, the side project he formed with Yes bassist, the late Chris Squire.

Hackett has been entertaining fans during lockdown with a variety of videos, some featuring him playing acoustic guitar, some with him talking fans through a selection of Genesis and his own solo material. Now he's released a new clip discussing the Squackett project, which released their sole album A Life Within A Day in 2012

"I just get carried away by hearing it," says Hackett. "In a sense you get the feeling of what it might have been like if Genesis and Yes had got together; the Genesis of a certain era and the Yes of a certain era. A lot of this stuff was out together in the living room as we were just talking away. Very happy memories."

Hackett's autobiography, A Genesis In My Bed, will be released this July. You can watch the vide clip about Squackett in full below.