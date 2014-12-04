Steve Hackett lists 2015 UK dates

Steve Hackett has confirmed a 19-date tour of the UK in October 2015, to follow the release of his next solo album, Wolflight, in the spring.

It’ll be his first British run after completing his award-winning Genesis Extended series of performances.

The shows will feature material from throughout his 40-year career, from debut solo album Voyage of the Acolyte – celebrating its 40th anniversary – to Wolflight, along with a “sprinkling of Genesis.”

Hackett says: “I’m hugely excited about the new album and incorporating it into next year’s tour, which will involve both classic and contemporary, with several surprises.”

Full details are available via his website.

Acolyte To Wolflight 2015 UK tour

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southen Cliffs Pavilion