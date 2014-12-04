Steve Hackett lists 2015 UK dates

Steve Hackett has confirmed a 19-date tour of the UK in October 2015, to follow the release of his next solo album, Wolflight, in the spring.
It’ll be his first British run after completing his award-winning Genesis Extended series of performances.
The shows will feature material from throughout his 40-year career, from debut solo album Voyage of the Acolyte – celebrating its 40th anniversary – to Wolflight, along with a “sprinkling of Genesis.”
Hackett says: “I’m hugely excited about the new album and incorporating it into next year’s tour, which will involve both classic and contemporary, with several surprises.”
Full details are available via his website.
Acolyte To Wolflight 2015 UK tour
Oct 06: Guildford GLive
Oct 07: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Oct 09: Northampton Derngate
Oct 10: Cardiff St Davids Hall
Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 14: York Barbican
Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 17: Gateshead Sage
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall
Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru
Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall
Oct 25: Salford Lowry
Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall
Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 31: Southen Cliffs Pavilion