Steve Hackett issues Wolflight promo

Steve Hackett has issued a promo for the title track from his upcoming album Wolflight.
The former Genesis man releases the album on March 30. It’s his first original solo work since 2011’s Beyond The Shrouded Horizon.
Wolflight sees him joined by guest musicians and longtime collaborators, including keyboardist Roger King, drummers Gary O’Toole and Hugo Dagenhardt, saxophonist Rob Townsend, bassist Nick Beggs and singer Amanda Lehmann. Also joining Hackett on the project is Yes bassist Chris Squire, who plays on the track Love Song To A Vampire.
He’ll tour the UK in October.
WOLFLIGHT TRACKLIST
- Out Of The Body 2. Wolflight 3. Love Song To A Vampire 4. The Wheel’s Turning 5. Corycian Fire 6. Earthshine 7. Loving Sea 8. Black Thunder 9. Dust And Dreams Heart Song
TOUR DATES
Oct 06: Guildford GLive
Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Oct 09: Northampton Derngate
Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 14: York Barbican
Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 17: Gateshead Sage
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall
Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru
Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall
Oct 25: Salford Lowry
Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall
Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion