Steve Hackett issues Wolflight promo

Steve Hackett has issued a promo for the title track from his upcoming album Wolflight.

The former Genesis man releases the album on March 30. It’s his first original solo work since 2011’s Beyond The Shrouded Horizon.

Wolflight sees him joined by guest musicians and longtime collaborators, including keyboardist Roger King, drummers Gary O’Toole and Hugo Dagenhardt, saxophonist Rob Townsend, bassist Nick Beggs and singer Amanda Lehmann. Also joining Hackett on the project is Yes bassist Chris Squire, who plays on the track Love Song To A Vampire.

He’ll tour the UK in October.

WOLFLIGHT TRACKLIST

Out Of The Body 2. Wolflight 3. Love Song To A Vampire 4. The Wheel’s Turning 5. Corycian Fire 6. Earthshine 7. Loving Sea 8. Black Thunder 9. Dust And Dreams Heart Song

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion