Steve Hackett issues live package trailer

By News  

View video showcasing upcoming Steve Hackett DVD The Total Experience Live In Liverpool

Steve Hackett live in concert
A still from the video

Steve Hackett has released a trailer for his upcoming live DVD.

The Total Experience Live In Liverpool will be released on June 24 on 2CD, 2DVD and Blu-ray. It was recorded in the English city during the guitarist’s Acolyte To Wolflight With Genesis Revisited Tour last year.

Hackett said: “When Inside Out told me that I could film a gig on the British leg of the 2015 tour for release, I thought that we should do it away from London and I felt doing it in Liverpool had a certain ring to it.

“This is an extraordinary city and the Philharmonic Hall is an extraordinary venue. And as a huge Beatles fan, I also know the landmarks there, such as Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields – I have been on the Magical Mystery Tour. So, the city means a lot to me from that point of view as well. The Beatles set the benchmark for all of us who have followed. We take our imagination from them.”

The former Genesis guitarist will head to Japan later this month for two shows, before returning to the UK for a set at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival at London’s O2 on June 19.

Steve Hackett The Total Experience Live In Liverpool tracklist

  1. Corycian Fire Intro
  2. Spectral Mornings
  3. Out Of The Body
  4. Wolflight
  5. Every Day
  6. Love Song To A Vampire
  7. The Wheel’s Turning
  8. Loving Sea
  9. Jacuzzi
  10. Icarus Ascending
  11. Star Of Sirius
  12. Ace Of Wands
  13. A Tower Struck Down
  14. Shadow Of The Hierophant
  15. Get ‘Em Out by Friday
  16. Can-Utility And The Coastliners
  17. After The Ordeal
  18. The Cinema Show
  19. Aisle Of Plenty
  20. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
  21. The Musical Box
  22. Clocks
  23. Firth Of Fifth

Steve Hackett 2016 tour dates

May 21: Kanawaga Club Citta Kawasaki, Japan
May 23: Osaka Namba Hatch, Japan
Jun 19: London Stone Free Festival, UK