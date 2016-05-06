Steve Hackett issues live package trailer

Steve Hackett has released a trailer for his upcoming live DVD.

The Total Experience Live In Liverpool will be released on June 24 on 2CD, 2DVD and Blu-ray. It was recorded in the English city during the guitarist’s Acolyte To Wolflight With Genesis Revisited Tour last year.

Hackett said: “When Inside Out told me that I could film a gig on the British leg of the 2015 tour for release, I thought that we should do it away from London and I felt doing it in Liverpool had a certain ring to it.

“This is an extraordinary city and the Philharmonic Hall is an extraordinary venue. And as a huge Beatles fan, I also know the landmarks there, such as Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields – I have been on the Magical Mystery Tour. So, the city means a lot to me from that point of view as well. The Beatles set the benchmark for all of us who have followed. We take our imagination from them.”

The former Genesis guitarist will head to Japan later this month for two shows, before returning to the UK for a set at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival at London’s O2 on June 19.

Steve Hackett The Total Experience Live In Liverpool tracklist

Corycian Fire Intro Spectral Mornings Out Of The Body Wolflight Every Day Love Song To A Vampire The Wheel’s Turning Loving Sea Jacuzzi Icarus Ascending Star Of Sirius Ace Of Wands A Tower Struck Down Shadow Of The Hierophant Get ‘Em Out by Friday Can-Utility And The Coastliners After The Ordeal The Cinema Show Aisle Of Plenty The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway The Musical Box Clocks Firth Of Fifth

May 21: Kanawaga Club Citta Kawasaki, Japan

May 23: Osaka Namba Hatch, Japan

Jun 19: London Stone Free Festival, UK