Steve Hackett guests on latest album from The Rome Pro(G)ject

Steve Hackett, along with his brother John Hackett, King Crimson's Tony Levin, former VdGG man David Jackson, Nick Magnus and Tony Patterson are just some of the guests on Compendium Of A Lifetime, the latest in a series of concept albums bout the history of Rome from Italian keyboardist and composer Vincenco Ricca's The Rome Pro(G)ject.

Compendium Of A Lifetime is the fifth release in the series of albums that began a decade ago in 2012. You can watch a trailer for the latest album below.

"The inspiration of this album is threefold," explains Ricca. "On the one hand the reflections on the harsh military discipline, on the other the dramatic events of the eruption of Vesuvius and finally the intuitions of Julius Caesar as well as the Roman emperors opposed to the bloody events of the gladiators."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

The Rome Pro(G)ject: Compendium Of A Lifetime

I) V

II) Compendium Of A Lifetime

III) Vesuvius

IV) The Last Night In The World

V) Have Caesar

VI) Morituri Te Salutant

VII) Gladiatores

VIII) Have Caesar (Reprise)

Bonus track: Exegi Monvmentvm