“Tune!!! Tune!!! Tune!!” Stereophonics announce huge UK and Ireland Stadium Anthems tour

Stereophonics have revealed their plans to embark upon a huge 'Stadium Anthems' tour across the UK and Ireland tour next summer. And they're promising that 'no hit' will be left behind when it comes to putting together a stacked set-list.

The Welsh indie-rockers will play shows in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and the north of Ireland in June and July, starting off at the Belsonic festival in Belfast on June 5, and signing off with a massive show at Cardiff's 74,500 capacity Principality Stadium on July 12.



During the run, they'll also headline night two of the Isle of Wight festival, on June 21.

Frontman Kelly Jones says: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times….TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”



Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 11 at 9am.



A pre-sale will be available to those who pre-order the band's forthcoming (and yet to be announced) 13th studio album on any format from the official EMI UK store by 2pm BST on October 8.



The group's most recent record, 2022's Oochya!, was their eighth number one album in the UK.

Stereophonics Stadium Anthems tour 2025:

Jun 05: Belfast Belsonic, UK

Jun 06: Dublin St. Anne’s Park, Ireland

Jun 07: Cork Virgin Media Park, Ireland

Jun 14: Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium, UK

Jun 28: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jul 04: London Finsbury Park, UK

Jul 12: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

