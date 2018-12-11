Stereophonics announce landmark Swansea show

Stereophonic have announced that they’ll play in Swansea in 2019 for a landmark stadium show.

The Welsh outfit will take to the stage at the city’s Singleton Park on Saturday, July 13, 2019, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second album Performance And Cocktails and to mark their career milestone show at Swansea’s Morfa Stadium in front of 55,000 people that same year.

Vocalist and guitarist Kelly Jones says: “Performance And Cocktails put us on the world map, and also on the TV and radio, which meant a lot of people went back to discover Word Gets Around and made our first album platinum!

“Morfa Stadium was where we set Performance And Cocktails alight, and it was a one-off day that can never be beaten. It was perfect.

“I’m not a man that likes to go backwards, this event is merely a birthday party, so come along and help us blow out the candles.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale from Friday (November 14) from 10am.