Steeleye Span 1974 live album to be released on coloured vinyl

Steeleye Span's Live At The Rainbow 1974 to be released in October

Steeleye Span are to have a 1974 London show released as a new live double album entitled Live At The Rainbow Theatre 1974 through Chrysalis Records on October 7.

The double album set will be available on red vinyl and is taken from the recently released 12-disc box set Good Times Of Old England, which covered the band's tenure on the Chrysalis label from 1972's Below The Salt to 1980's Sails Of Silver.

The Rainbow Theatre show has been a holy grail among Steeleye fans for many years, after a live take of The Wife Of Usher’s Well appeared on a 1977 collection Original Masters. Unlike many of their contemporaries such as Fariport Convention, Pentangle and Lindisfarne, the band hadn't released a live album during the era of their perceived classic line-up (Maddy Prior, Tim Hart, Peter Knight, Bob Johnson, Rick Kemp, Nigel Pegrum).

The set was recorded in front of a sold out audience at the Rainbow Theatre in November 1974 in support of the Now We Are Six album, and features The Wife Of Usher’s Well as well as the band's Top 20 single Gaudete.

Steeleye Span will be touring throughout the UK in. October.

Steeleye Span: Live At The Rainbow

SIDE ONE
1.Bach Goes To Limerick
2. The Ups And Downs
3. Demon Lover
4. Two Magicians

SIDE TWO
1. The Wife Of Usher's Well
2. One Misty Moisty Morning
3. Long Lankin
4. Jig Jam

SIDE THREE
1. The Musical Priest/The Silver Spear
2. Little Sir Hugh
3. Thomas The Rhymer
4. Cam Ye O'er Frae France

SIDE FOUR
1. Oh, You Beautiful Doll
2. Gaudete
3. Irish Jigs (Including Paddy Clancy's)
4.  The Mason’s Apron

